“The Concrete Project” is a side project Murmure has initiated and developed in partnership with the Première Presse workshop. It enables silk-screen and gold leaf printing to be achieved on communication material made out of premium concrete.
Client: Murmure & Première Presse
Year: 2018
After creating concrete business cards back in 2010, the agency wanted to take the idea one step further. Murmure and the Première Presse workshop have therefore developed a process and techniques which enables many formats to be produced. Thanks to concrete which proves ultra-resistant and remarkably delicate (between 3 and 4 mm thick), we are able to design premium concrete communication material which proves fine, elegant and features many matter details.
High-performance, ultra-thin and resistant concrete
An artisanal and custom-designed production in our workshops in Paris enables manufacturing to be followed up from the stage where the material is being prepared up to delivery, not to forget the printing process.
Manual silk-screen printing using water-based ink and 24-carat gold leaf
Applying the gold leaf, so delicate, offers perfect contrast with the material hosting it: concrete, its texture, its irregularities and its roughness.
Murmure has designed a range of pretext creations in order to test the manufacturing process
The gold leaf contrasts with concrete and enhances its rough patches
Each medium and each copy is unique
The agency has designed graphic creations which enable a play on colours, formats and the use of gold leaf.
A graphic creation which enables the singularity of each contour and medium to be highlighted. The overall composition is heightened by a ring of white matter (adding an additional going-over).
A creation based on digital noise and gold leaves while produced on an A4 format
The delicacy and charm of halftone screen printing
A typographic creation of the A5 invitation card variety, on which information is at the heart of the composition. The overall design is highlighted by a touch of gold leaf printing.
The thinness of the concrete which is approximately 3 mm thick
It is the equivalent of a 2×700 g multilayered sheet of paper. It adds nobility and resistance to the object whilst favouring the material’s elegance.
