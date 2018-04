The Client





Peruvian Flake is a one of a kind brand focused on apparel and accessories for men and women. With a keen and direct posture, they seek to redefine society's rigid attitude.









The Problem





We needed to create an identity that matched the natural attitude and taste of Peruvian Flake. A bold yet fun statement.









The Solution





A sans-serif and a bold serif typeface where used to create a stylish logo that retains a strong personality. This daring contrast is also accentuated on the text presented within the stationary. Its arrangement and distribution builds a disruptive but elegant read.

The color palette is white against black and vice versa, with a golden print adding strength to the overall composition.

For the packaging, we developed a full adventurous experience for the end user. Using Ziploc bags with a personalized print, transparent or black plastic bags, duct tape and a black box, we designed a way to deliver the goods in a unique and lively style.