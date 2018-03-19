Multiple Owners
Lesha Galkin Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Olia Marchenko Moscow, Russian Federation
P.Y.E Identity
    Some people say that it is a nightmare to work with friends, we say that working with friends is a gift of the Universe. For almost 10 years we h… Read More
    Some people say that it is a nightmare to work with friends, we say that working with friends is a gift of the Universe. For almost 10 years we have been collaborating with buddies from PYE Optics, and below is a small part of our long-standing cooperation. Read Less
Some people say that it is a nightmare to work with friends, we say that working with friends is a gift of the Universe. For almost 10 years we have been collaborating with buddies from PYE Optics, and below is a small part of our long-standing cooperation.
