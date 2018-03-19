P.Y.E identity
Some people say that it is a nightmare to work with friends, we say that working with friends is a gift of the Universe. For almost 10 years we have been collaborating with buddies from PYE Optics, and below is a small part of our long-standing cooperation.
Thank You!