BJERCK - Corporate Identity / Branding

BRANDING A CULINARY PRODIGY





Adam Bjerck, member of Norway's national culinary team, is a Norwegian candidate for the Bocuse d'Or competition, and Kind has been responsible for his visual identity.





In Oslo’s premier culinary venue, Norway’s six best chefs will compete to be the country’s representative in the international Bocuse d’Or competition. Kind has developed a visual identity and communication concept for the renowned chef Adam Bjerck, one of the six competitors. The identity will also form the basis for Bjerck’s work in the gourmet product segment.





Highly respected

Despite his young age, Adam (26) is one of Norway’s most high-profile and highly respected chefs. Adam started his professional career at Potetkjelleren restaurant in Bergen in 2007. He finished his apprenticeship with Bocuse d’Or-winning chef Lars-Erik Underthun at Feinschmeker in Oslo, where he also worked as a chef until 2010. He then returned to Bergen as sous-chef at Søtt+Salt, before heading for Upstate New York, USA and Blue Hill at Stone Barns.





Pioneering spirit

During the period 2011 to 2013, he worked as a consultant at the Culinary Institute of Norway in Stavanger and, following a period as stagiaire at Geranium, he took over as head chef at the newly opened Fish & Cow in Stavanger. He worked there until his pioneering spirit got the better of him in 2012, when he started the food box home delivery service Adams Matkasse together with three co-founders.

Web-based shopping and menus composed from choice ingredients and quality-assured recipes have led to a veritable renaissance for good, shared mealtimes in many a Norwegian home. Adam maintains close contact with the restaurant business and a number of excellent kitchens. He works, among other things, as an advisory chef at BARE restaurant in Bergen – which he represents in this year’s Chef of the Year.





Awards

Adam has taken part in many international competitions – including the Junior National Culinary Team (2009–2011) and the Norwegian National Culinary Team (2012– present). In individual competitions, he won Wild Card Nordic in 2012 and took the silver in Nordic Chef of the Year the same year. He has also taken part in Chef of the Year, in 2009 as commis chef for Sebastian Myhre and in 2011 as commis chef for Ørjan Johannessen. As a member of the national culinary team, he has also won a silver medal in the World Championships and the Culinary Olympics.





'Very pleased'

Adam said: 'I'm very pleased with my collaboration with Kind. The team at Kind are easy to work with, they are innovative, creative and really thorough in their work. It is great fun to work with Kind's young and innovative team. I feel that I am involved in the creative process and Kind always delivers a good result. I have cooperated with Kind for a long time and it has been a great pleasure.





'Fantastic'

'Tom Emil Olsen has created a fantastic branding agency and an incredibly good team whose members complement each other. I strongly recommend Kind to everyone who wants to focus on creating a strong overall brand.'





- Adam Bjerck, Founding Partner







