Multiple Owners
BOND Creative Agency Helsinki, Finland
aleksi hautamaki Helsinki, Finland
Design Museum – Utopia Now exhibition
3273
233
10
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The Story of Finnish Design Bond has opened up exciting, new possibilities for the Design Museum, Helsinki, through the use of technology, digita… Read More
    The Story of Finnish Design Bond has opened up exciting, new possibilities for the Design Museum, Helsinki, through the use of technology, digital, spatial design and a strong brand identity. The permanent exhibition, ‘Utopia Now: The Story of Finnish Design’ highlights the importance of visitor engagement, both inside and outside the museum, through digital engagement. Read Less
    Published:
The Story of Finnish Design

Bond has opened up exciting, new possibilities for the Design Museum, Helsinki, through the use of technology, digital, spatial design and a strong brand identity.

The permanent exhibition, ‘Utopia Now: The Story of Finnish Design’ highlights the importance of visitor engagement, both inside and outside the museum, through digital engagement.

For the first time ever, over 350 years of history is collated in a digital exhibition, focussing on professionalism in the design field in both Finland and abroad. The information is projected as a timeline over three walls within the museum and showcases materials that have never before been accessible to the public in one place, since the museum’s opening in 1873.

Visitor experience is enhanced by clear spatial design, guiding people through the museum’s exhibition spaces, as well as through on screen, search-friendly content that complements the exhibit. This, in turn, heightens personal relevance, ensuring that items within the collection are more discoverable, shareable and engaging, while enhancing visitors’ ability to provide feedback and join debate.

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.