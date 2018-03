About

In January 2017 and 2018 I've spend two weeks in Lech, a small mountain village in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg, working on a new personal photography project. A series with 40 alpine landscape photographs taken during the daytime and at night in freezing conditions on mountains up to 3000 meters above sea level. I hope you'll enjoy... Read Less

