Dreamland is calling
As darkness embraces me,
Your lullaby comes through…
Let us be off,
For Dreamland is calling.
Worry not for the long day
For the sun has gone to sleep.
Worry not for the undone
For the tale has already begun.
Fear not the prowling night
For our feet will lead the way.
Seek not the noise
For our hearts will carry us through.
I won’t be afraid…
…of wandering into the wild
As you are right beside me,
I am not afraid.
As the night is falling fast, the boy and his mother must go on a long, magical journey from the terraced fields through the mysterious wood to return home. But with home being so far away and fear becoming overwhelming, the only thing that keeps him strong and stable is his mother’s loving lullaby.
