Dreamland is calling











As darkness embraces me,

Your lullaby comes through…

Let us be off,

For Dreamland is calling.

Worry not for the long day

For the sun has gone to sleep.

Worry not for the undone

For the tale has already begun.

Fear not the prowling night

For our feet will lead the way.

Seek not the noise

For our hearts will carry us through.





I won’t be afraid…





…of wandering into the wild

As you are right beside me,





I am not afraid.



