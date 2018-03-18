Faces. Digital illustratons

"Faces" is the first project that I did entirely using the Ipad Pro and Procreate app. This app has a really fast learning curve largely thanks to the intuitiveness of its interface and the versatility of the tablet and its operating system.
"Faces" es el primer proyecto que realizo íntegramente usando como herramientas el Ipad Pro y la app Procreate. Esta app tiene una curva de aprendizaje realmente rápida en gran parte gracias a lo intuitivo de su interfaz y a la versatilidad de la tablet y sus sistema operativo.
