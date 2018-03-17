111 years French Institute

About

The visual identity for the 111 years of existence of the French Institute in Greece makes first of all a visual reference towards literature, or more exactly to a typical part of the french culture in edition. A reflection starting of from a very local point: Didotou Street (Οδος Διδοτου) witch borders the French institute in Athens and also funny enough our office. Didotou Street is to our knowledge the only Athenian street that honors a name of a Typography. Didotou or Διδοτου is the Greekification of “Didot” a group of typefaces named after the famous French printing and type producing Didot family. The most famous Didot typefaces were developed in the period 1784–1811. Didot is described as neoclassical, and evocative of the Age of Enlightenment. The Didot family were among the first to set up a printing press in the newly independent Greece, and typefaces in the style of Didot have remained popular in Greek since. Read Less

