Maisons Paysannes de France - Brand Design

Objectives:

• Put delegations back at the centre of action by introducing local variations of the logo

• Maintain a clear identification of the association by the smooth sliding of the current logo towards an updated version immediately recognizable throughout the territory.

• Rejuvenate the association's aging brand image



Identification in relation to the current logo:

• Bold letters, their roundness and flexibility

• logo set on three lines: feeling of solidity and strength

• a lowercase typeface: simplicity and community spirit