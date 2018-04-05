Multiple Owners
Plus X Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Tyodi Hyojin Lee Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Yura kim Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Suji Choi Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Myungsup Shin Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Taesu Im Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Bioceutical Skincare Solution, PRO RE NATA
    PRO RE NATA is a bioceutical skincare brand that applies a systematic solution based on natural ingredients and biotechnology. Most competitors insist on being "professional", but PRO RE NATA differentiates by setting the core of the brand as "authenticity", focusing on healthy living. "PRO RE NATA", a professional term used by doctors and pharmacists in prescriptions, means 'as needed' or 'as the situation arises'. The overall design is deliberately reminiscent of a prescription to establish the identity of a bioceutical skin solution that embodies the professionalism of doctors.
Brand eXperience Design

©2017

PRO RE NATA is a bioceutical skincare brand that applies a systematic solution based on natural ingredients and biotechnology. Most competitors insist on being “professional”, but PRO RE NATA differentiates by setting the core of the brand as “authenticity”, focusing on healthy living. “PRO RE NATA”, a professional term used by doctors and pharmacists in prescriptions, means ‘as needed’ or ‘as the situation arises’. The overall design is deliberately reminiscent of a prescription to establish the identity of a bioceutical skin solution that embodies the professionalism of doctors.

PlusX
Creative Director : Shin Myungsup
BX Planner : Im Taesu, Kim Jisu
BX Designer : Lee Hyojin, Choi Suji, Kim Yura

Katalyst
Chief Executive Officer : Philip Lee, Jaeil Kim
General Manager : Jooyoung Park
Assistant Manager : Sunjung Park, Hyeri Park, Minah Cho





