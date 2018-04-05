Bioceutical Skincare Solution, PRO RE NATA

About

PRO RE NATA is a bioceutical skincare brand that applies a systematic solution based on natural ingredients and biotechnology. Most competitors insist on being “professional”, but PRO RE NATA differentiates by setting the core of the brand as “authenticity”, focusing on healthy living. “PRO RE NATA”, a professional term used by doctors and pharmacists in prescriptions, means ‘as needed’ or ‘as the situation arises’. The overall design is deliberately reminiscent of a prescription to establish the identity of a bioceutical skin solution that embodies the professionalism of doctors. Read Less

