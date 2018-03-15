Multiple Owners
Verena Michelitsch New York, NY, USA
Kristina Bartošová Graz, Austria
sasha + lucca Brand Identity
Behance.net
    Brand Identity for NY based kids apparel brand
Graphic Design, Illustration, Creative & Art Direction
Studio: Verena Michelitsch, 2017

Packaging Design: Kristina Bartošová
Producer: Elena Savostianova
Photo Producer: Chelsey Levy
Brand Consultant: Brie Lipovsky
Photography: Molly Magnuson
Product Photography: Ben Alsop
Animation: Pantufla Cuántica

