Midnight Stop
I don't know if you've ever discovered a deserted looking foggy town at midnight while traveling and walked around by yourself, heard a train whistle every now and then in distance, but it's the most amazing feeling. I was taken by this gas station and how it was glowing in the midst of this dark and quiet place, like a portal that just opened.

Shot in August 2017, in a small town in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Part of Nightscapes, and Part #2 of Nottingham Road series.
