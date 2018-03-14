Flùr Identity

About

Flùr is a boutique flower shop, specializing in lush, seasonal floral designs, and also carrying a curated selection of potted plants and high-end ceramics and planters. Inspired by the modern and textural quality of florist Chloë Fraser’s arrangements, we developed a simple yet elegant wordmark and visual identity, which incorporates clean typography and an abstract, petal pattern, appealing to a contemporary, design-savvy customer base. Special care was given to the production of all collateral materials, which were letterpress printed on beautifully tactile stock. Working alongside interior design team MSDS Studio, the brand’s look and feel was also carefully carried through to the shop’s airy and contemporary interior. We are currently in the process of designing Flùr’s e-commerce website, which is scheduled to launch in 2018. Website: flur.ca Photography: James Tse (flowers), Angus Fergusson (interior) Interior Design: MSDS Studio Read Less

