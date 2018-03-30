Multiple Owners
Netguru Team Poznań, Poland
Patryk Pustół Oleśnica, Poland
Serge Soskowiec Warsaw, Poland
Patrycja Paczkowska Łódź, Poland
Maciej Kotula Rzeszów, Poland
Michał Smolec Krakow, Poland
FundCo - Case Study
1504
277
18
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe Photoshop

    FundCo strives to make investment funds comparison more accessible. Their idea was to create a user-friendly and visually appealing platform that would help people make an investment decision. Our designs of the landing page and the app enable users to effortlessly monitor and compare their favourite funds. Read Less
