Sonos Global Packaging System. We were commissioned by Sonos to redesign the global packaging for their wireless sound system. We looked to rationalize the existing scheme, introducing a stripped-back approach to typography, photography and color, with a simple black and white color-coding system to reflect the product within. Read Less

