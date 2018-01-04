Yidan Guo
Womankind magazine_Letters From Tibet
    Illustrations
    Published:
Womankind


LETTERS FROM TIBET
Commissioned illustrations for Womankind magazine - Issue 15: FEB-APR 2018 
Watercolor on paper   


Womankind magazine is an international print newsstand magazine for women on art and culture. Womankind is published in Australia, distributed in 26 countries.  

Womankind represents a new era for women: Womankind is an advertising-free women’s magazine on self, identity and meaning in today’s society. Womankind magazine features the top journalists, authors and artists in a 132 page, perfect-bound magazine – offering a signature mix of reporting and commentary on culture, creativity, philosophy, nature and ways to live a more fulfilling life. Womankind’s aim is to introduce ideas that challenge contemporary thought and conditioning. Are our thoughts and aspirations truly ours?

Each issue is dedicated to a country. Womankind interviews three everyday women on their life. I was provided with basic photographs of the women to create their portraits. 

Issue 15 is on Tibet. I included Tibetan traditional Tangka art and Asian traditional patterns as their backgrounds to emphasize the folks cultural background.
  

All the portraits are watercolors painted on Arches 140 LB cold pressed watercolor paper. I combined Chinese art traditional techniques & tools with regular western watercolor techniques & materials in the creating process.


Womankind - information pages_Issue 15
Womankind - Contents_Issue 15
Illustration of Tsewang_ Letters from Tibet series
Illustration of Pema_ Letters from Tibet series
Illustration of Tenzin_ Letters from Tibet series
Thumbnails_pastel pencils
Works in process_line drawings
Works in process_line drawings
Works in process_apply colors
Works in process_apply colors
Finished paintings
Line drawing_Tsewang
Line drawing_Pema
Line drawing_Tenzin
Tenzin
Pema
Tsewang
