Womankind magazine_Letters From Tibet

LETTERS FROM TIBET

Commissioned illustrations for Womankind magazine - Issue 15: FEB-APR 2018

Watercolor on paper









Womankind magazine is an international print newsstand magazine for women on art and culture. Womankind is published in Australia, distributed in 26 countries.





Womankind represents a new era for women: Womankind is an advertising-free women’s magazine on self, identity and meaning in today’s society. Womankind magazine features the top journalists, authors and artists in a 132 page, perfect-bound magazine – offering a signature mix of reporting and commentary on culture, creativity, philosophy, nature and ways to live a more fulfilling life. Womankind’s aim is to introduce ideas that challenge contemporary thought and conditioning. Are our thoughts and aspirations truly ours?





Each issue is dedicated to a country. Womankind interviews three everyday women on their life. I was provided with basic photographs of the women to create their portraits.





Issue 15 is on Tibet. I included Tibetan traditional Tangka art and Asian traditional patterns as their backgrounds to emphasize the folks cultural background.

All the portraits are watercolors painted on Arches 140 LB cold pressed watercolor paper. I combined Chinese art traditional techniques & tools with regular western watercolor techniques & materials in the creating process.








