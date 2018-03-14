Discover
李 星明
Beijing, China
水獭武侠系列人设 Kung Fu Otter Character design
Illustration
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/14/2018
李 星明
Beijing, China
水獭武侠系列人设 Kung Fu Otter Character design
Illustration
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/14/2018
水獭武侠系列人设
Kung Fu Otter Character design
微博Weibo：星明-CAFA
Thank You!
李 星明
Beijing, China
Credits
李 星明
Beijing, China
