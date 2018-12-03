Multiple Owners
Jason Little Sydney, Australia
Ed Hall Sydney, Australia
For The People Sydney, Australia
Ball & Doggett
4545
406
19
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    BJ.Ball & KW.Doggett joined forces in 2017 to form Australia’s largest supplier to the paper and print industry. We designed the new identity to … Read More
    BJ.Ball & KW.Doggett joined forces in 2017 to form Australia’s largest supplier to the paper and print industry. We designed the new identity to signify its continual drive to innovate and push the industry. It was an opportunity to convey the expanded range of diversified products – packaging substrates, inks, foils, plastics and much more. The simplified letterforms of the brandmark create volumes that can express the various material behaviours and properties. Coupled with imagined weird and wonderful manufacturing processes, the identity aims to present the joy in all materials. Read Less
    Published:
Background
In early 2017, B.J.Ball and K.W.Doggett joined forces to become Ball & Doggett, the largest paper distributor in Australia and New Zealand. The merger was as an opportunity to build a new identity that better reflected the true nature of the business – that of a highly diversified, innovative company that supplies every material associated with the print and production supply chain – paper, packaging substrates, inks, foils, plastics and much more.

Solution
The new identity celebrates the physical nature and tactility of its product range. The simplified letterforms of the brandmark enable it to demonstrate various behaviours and material properties. Coupled with imagined weird and wonderful manufacturing processes, the identity presents the joy in all materials.


When It came to anything printed, materials are pushed to the front in applications. This meant toning down or straight up avoiding excessive graphics, and instead leaning more towards utility of information, simplified typography and a focus on making the materials do all the talking. The material is the central piece  – it’s colour, texture, smell, weight etc, and every piece of design is there to support it, not distract from it.

Understanding the need to tell a human story, we also developed a series of character illustrations to reflect the people of Ball & Doggett. These are then used for navigation and informative elements online, and across internal communications to facilitate the merger transition.

Team: Jason Little, James Gilmore, Mel Baillache, Ed Hall
Illustrator: Deborah Ho, 3D Illustrator/Animators: Dominik Grejc, Georgiy Kuznetsov
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.