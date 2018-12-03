Ball & Doggett

About

BJ.Ball & KW.Doggett joined forces in 2017 to form Australia’s largest supplier to the paper and print industry. We designed the new identity to … Read More

BJ.Ball & KW.Doggett joined forces in 2017 to form Australia’s largest supplier to the paper and print industry. We designed the new identity to signify its continual drive to innovate and push the industry. It was an opportunity to convey the expanded range of diversified products – packaging substrates, inks, foils, plastics and much more. The simplified letterforms of the brandmark create volumes that can express the various material behaviours and properties. Coupled with imagined weird and wonderful manufacturing processes, the identity aims to present the joy in all materials. Read Less

Published: