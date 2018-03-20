Radek Skrzypczak
Krakow, Poland
Jakdojade - Public & Intercity Transport app
    Jakdojade is a public transport planner that makes traveling around the city easier. The app finds optimal communication connection, including t… Read More
    Jakdojade is a public transport planner that makes traveling around the city easier. The app finds optimal communication connection, including transfers, changes in schedules, walking times and many other parameters. It also offers access to schedules of over 40 Polish cities. Over the years it has become a national standard and the most popular public transport planner (more than 50 million sessions per month). Read Less
