Blend & Press

Studio NinetyOne created a visually striking, playful and sophisticated new identity for cold-pressed juice and health food brand, Blend & Press. Collaborating with photographer Nick Rochowski and stylist/set designer Kajsa Soderlund, we produced a photographically focused set of touch points, including a ‘fine art print’ inspired 50 inch wall menu. Take away menus, shopping bags and business & loyalty cards complete the lineup.





Dynamic typography and a paired back editorial aesthetic create tension as well as firmly nodding to the aesthetic of the fashion and art industries. The end result is a refreshing, visually striking and sophisticated brand, celebrating its key asset of high quality ingredients by placing them centre stage.





—





Client: Blend & Press







