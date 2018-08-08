Gallery Weekend Budapest 2017

About

Gallery Weekend Budapest is a contemporary art festival organized in every September which serves as a professional platform for commercial galleries and gathers the most exciting figures from the contemporary art scene of the city. Many galleries participate every year and all the programs are for free. In 2017 the main theme was ‘abstract’ so we decided to give the main role to abstract images and animations. We made different motion animations for all the participant galleries and used this unique visuality on social media platforms, poster, flyer, postcard, map, website and on a reflective gym bag as well. Read Less

