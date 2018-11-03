Budapest Design Week 2017

About

In 2017 we had the honor of designing the identity of Budapest Design Week which is the biggest design event of Hungary with a lot of conferences, presentations, workshops and networking events. The graphic designer has an opportunity to reflect on the actual theme every year, while their logo and the Pantone Warm Red color are compulsory elements to work with. We were responsible for the whole visual communication – design map, program guide, exhibition, website, social media posts, advertisements, posters, flyers, flags, merchandise products, invitation cards, etc. In 2017 the focus theme was START. As the event intends to help career starters, small and medium-sized enterprises to introduce themselves, they wanted to reflect on the opportunity that a good start can help you to win the race. Referring to these thoughts we chose a checkerboard pattern as our main element. Read Less

