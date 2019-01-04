Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Canapée
Paréntesis Studio
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/1/2019
can·a·pée
ˈkanəˌpā,ˈkanəˌpē/
noun
1. a small piece of bread or pastry with a savory topping, often served with drinks at a reception or formal party.
2. a foodie blog from Barcelona. With good and
gourmet interest.
Save to Collection
Canapée
802
4686
31
Published:
March 8th, 2018
Paréntesis Studio
Vidre Energías
Paréntesis Studio
182
1125
Inversiones Del Norte
Paréntesis Studio
34
332
Short Monday Branding
Paréntesis Studio
132
888
Paréntesis Studio Branding
Paréntesis Studio
237
1526
Best Part of the Day
Paréntesis Studio
15
243
Owners
Paréntesis Studio
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Canapée
Foodie blog from Barcelona
802
4686
31
Published:
March 8th 2018
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Blog
foodie
Logotype
branding
visualidentity
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.