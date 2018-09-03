SUPERFICTION .
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
L.pay | L.point × Superfiction, 2018 Diary
    2018 L.pay | L.POINT × Superfiction, Limited Edition Diary
2018 
L.pay | L.point × Superfiction 
Limited edition Diary

Package
Diary
Pen
Card
Postcard
Sticker

-

Spark Awards 
Winner










SUPERFICTION
Life. Fiction | San Francisco
Creative design studio

