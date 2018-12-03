Nike Epic React





So happy to have been approached by Nike to be part of the successful campaign releasing the new and revolutionary Epic React Flyknit! Long working hours and passion for work it was the formula to bring this project to life!



Years ago when people asked: "What's one of your career’s biggest dreams?" I used to say "I would love to work for Nike". So, here I am! Doing fun stuff for this great brand together with nice people, and it feels great!