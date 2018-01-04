Multiple Owners
Denis Bezrukov Voronezh, Russian Federation
Iurii Gurzhii New York, NY, USA
Sergei Anenko Moscow, Russian Federation
+_+ crypton.trading
Crypton is a cryptocurrency trading bot based on machine learning, which analyses trading transactions, predicts changes, selects growth points and signals to sell or buy crypto.

The bot was created from scratch by the team of experienced blockchain developers at Evrone. Crypton does its best to bring profit. Although it is not perfect, as well as any machine or creature, but still you can be sure that your balance will increase steadily. Crypton wants to become better and evolve so it is looking for a CEO with solid trading experience and an investments for the future development.

Crypton himself tells about what he is like, what he needs and how to contact him.
All you need — is scroll.
Art direction: Sergei Anenko

Made for evrone.com

