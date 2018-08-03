Beauty Point Week is an event which promotes the ‘beauty point’ which is earned when customers purchase products from brands by AMORE PACIFIC. We repeatedly used the alphabet 'O' to visualize the accumulation of ‘beauty points’ and delivered a dynamic and joyful experiences by producing rhythmic typography.
Beauty Point Week Visual Identity Development
2018
Client: Amore Pacific Design Center Retail Design Team
Project Team
-
CFC
Visual Identity Development
Creative Director: Charry Jeon
Designer: Eunju Kim, Jiyoung Kim, Saerom Kang,
Photographer: Kiwoong Hong
-
Amore Pacific Design Center Retail Design Team
Project Diretcion & Design Implementation
Designer: Sung min Kim, You jung Jang, Nari Cheon, Heesun Yoo
