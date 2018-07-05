Rootslive Website Design

About

ROOTSLIVE. LIVE MUSIC PROJECTS Rootslive is a music events agency, that offer lots of unique live music projects for various events. Our goal wa… Read More

ROOTSLIVE. LIVE MUSIC PROJECTS Rootslive is a music events agency, that offer lots of unique live music projects for various events. Our goal was to help Rootslive expand into new markets, exposing the recent growth of the whole company. Also, to emphasise it’s modern approach. We used all the visual tools the branding provided to create a modern and vibrant website with a straightforwards, comprehensive layout, easily used by audience of different age groups. Read Less

Published: