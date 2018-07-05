Rootslive Website Design

Rootslive. Live music projects.
Rootslive is a music events agency, that offer lots of unique live music projects for various events. You can choose from live Jazz and Popular dance music to unique projects. Also, Rootslive believes that live music must be presented as technically professional as possible.
Our goal was to help Rootslive expand into new markets, exposing the recent growth of the whole company. Also, to emphasise it’s modern approach. We used all the visual tools the branding provided to create a modern and vibrant website with a straightforwards, comprehensive layout, easily used by audience of different age groups. Check live version HERE
DELIVERABLE: BRANDING / WEB DESIGN / INTERACTION DESIGN
2018
