Multiple Owners
Karolina Pečiukonytė Vilnius, Lithuania
Andstudio . Vilnius, Lithuania
Rootslive Website Design
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Illustrator

    ROOTSLIVE. LIVE MUSIC PROJECTS Rootslive is a music events agency, that offer lots of unique live music projects for various events. Our goal was to help Rootslive expand into new markets, exposing the recent growth of the whole company. Also, to emphasise it’s modern approach. We used all the visual tools the branding provided to create a modern and vibrant website with a straightforwards, comprehensive layout, easily used by audience of different age groups. Read Less
Rootslive. Live music projects.


Rootslive is a music events agency, that offer lots of unique live music projects for various events. You can choose from live Jazz and Popular dance music to unique projects. Also, Rootslive believes that live music must be presented as technically professional as possible.

Our goal was to help Rootslive expand into new markets, exposing the recent growth of the whole company. Also, to emphasise it’s modern approach. We used all the visual tools the branding provided to create a modern and vibrant website with a straightforwards, comprehensive layout, easily used by audience of different age groups. Check live version HERE


DELIVERABLE: BRANDING / WEB DESIGN / INTERACTION DESIGN
2018 
© &ANDSTUDIO








ROOTSLIVE. LIVE MUSIC PROJECTS
CLIENT: ROOTSLIVE  /  WEB DESIGN: ANDSTUDIO



