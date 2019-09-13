Orquesta y Coro Nacionales de España — Season 17/18
Rodrigo Sañudo



Identity for OCNE's season 17/18. The theme of the season was “Redemptions”. It uses the costume as historic redeemer element. The National Chorus and Symphony Orchestra of Spain is established at the National Music Auditory of Madrid. It promotes classical music from traditional to contemporary perspectives and organises music activities in Spain and around the world.

Project developed by underbau. Product photography, Control-P.
© “Wilder Man” series, Charles Fréger.


 
 


