About

We are multi sensorial beings; the reactions and responses that we fabricate in our minds and stamp in our hearts are product of external stimuli. We don’t fall in love just through our eyes. There’s a need for understanding, there’s a need for listening. Musicalist is the pioneer of offering tailor made sonic curations for upscale brands. They offer brands the opportunity to create their own audiovisual channels in order for them to be able to express their own personality, beliefs and uniqueness in an holistic way. A way that goes beyond visual identity and aims to reach the brand’s customers through a coherent message while giving a sense of high attention to detail and empathy. For this project, Monumento came up with the concept of Curatorial Masterpiece, a term that embraces and highlights the importance of having a sharp sensibility for curation and the complex, but beautiful science behind musical knowledge. This identity comes down to science & emotion, just like music. I Read Less

