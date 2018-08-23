Tom HRVB
Berlin, Germany
THE END.
" THIS IS THE END . OF EVERYTHING THAT STANDS . THE END "
 
During the last weeks I did a series of illustrations that deals with the topic "The End". The reason for this is an event that took place one year ago. The consequence of that traumatic event was a lot of nights without sleep. It took me a while till I started to digest what happened. I have learned my lesson and will try to stop super dangerous actions ;)

I reduced the colors and the amount of effects to focus more on the interaction of different shapes. A lot of elements and flows are related to my graffiti background. It was funny to see that these also work perfect with characters.




