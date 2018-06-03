



Global Visual Language for

Autoban Istanbul





Internationally renowned, Istanbul-based multidisciplinary design studio Autoban was founded in 2003 by Seyhan Özdemir and Sefer Çağlar, and later joined by Efe Aydar. Autoban works across architecture and interiors, product and experiential design, forging a reputation for thoughtfulness, experimentation and craftsmanship.





Their work has redefined Istanbul’s cityscape, including numerous hospitality, retail, residential and public realm developments, and is now also found in London, Madrid, Hong Kong, Moscow and China, as well as Azerbaijan. Autoban's signature furniture and lighting range is sold at 60+ points around the world.





Just before 10th anniversary, Internationally renowned, Istanbul-based multidisciplinary design studio Autoban wanted to create a new identity for next decade.





I created a visual language, rather than a traditional brand identity. Because logos are overrated in our new multi-layered communication environment, the brand new visual language extended to multi-layer experience from the traditional "logo-only" corporate identity. I performed a detailed research about 3 roots of the project philosophy; Extraordinary urban-life (Istanbul), coordinated motorway visual systems (Autobahn), craftsmanship (Founders Seyhan Özdemir & Sefer Çağlar.)







