Maria Svarbova
Bratislava, Slovakia
o r i g i n s . 2
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Behance.net
—
10/8/2018
o r i g i n s . 2
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Behance.net
—
10/8/2018
Photography & Concept: Maria Svarbova
Styling: Zuzana Hudakova, Cardo Paris
Models: elite and mix model management, Dominika
more photos soon
my intagram: https://www.instagram.com/maria.svarbova/
Thank You!
HORIZON
by:
Maria Svarbova
Art Direction
2454
26702
Featured On:
7/22/2018
LAPIZ International
by:
Maria Svarbova
Art Direction
612
6954
Featured On:
2/9/2018
Hedda Gabler
by:
Maria Svarbova
Art Direction
1319
18758
Featured On:
7/20/2018
Girl Pool
by:
Maria Svarbova
Art Direction
3349
33109
Featured On:
12/26/2017
Benny Bee
by:
Maria Svarbova
Art Direction
2588
29925
Featured On:
12/11/2017
Credits
Maria Svarbova
Bratislava, Slovakia
Zuzana Hudakova
Bratislava, Slovakia
