Ompr ​​​​​​​



EN

The Observatoire des Marchés Publics romands (Ompr) fosters and promotes the organization of architecture and engineering competitions, parallel study mandates and tenders.

For each procedure published in the townships that are members of the Ompr, architectural and engineering analysts establish a technical card index containing comments and an appreciation through the form of a green, orange or red smiley. A red smiley indicates a lack of legality or important qualitative deficiencies. An orange smiley indicates qualitative deficiencies. A green smiley indicates a well-organized procedure which allows a fair and healthy competition.



