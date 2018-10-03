Ompr
EN
The Observatoire des Marchés Publics romands (Ompr) fosters and promotes the organization of architecture and engineering competitions, parallel study mandates and tenders.
For each procedure published in the townships that are members of the Ompr, architectural and engineering analysts establish a technical card index containing comments and an appreciation through the form of a green, orange or red smiley. A red smiley indicates a lack of legality or important qualitative deficiencies. An orange smiley indicates qualitative deficiencies. A green smiley indicates a well-organized procedure which allows a fair and healthy competition.
FR
L’Observatoire des Marchés Publics romands (Ompr) consiste à favoriser et à promouvoir l’organisation de concours d’architecture et d’ingénierie, de mandats d’étude parallèles et d’appels d’offres.
Pour chaque procédure publiée dans les cantons membres de l’Ompr, des analystes architectes et ingénieurs établissent une fiche technique contenant des commentaires et une appréciation sous la forme d’un smiley vert, orange ou rouge. Un smiley rouge correspond à un manque légal ou à des manques qualitatifs importants. Un smiley orange correspond à des manques qualitatifs. Un smiley vert correspond à une procédure bien organisée permettant une concurrence saine et loyale.