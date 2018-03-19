KOMA | 渴馬
Chengdu, China
Mieu Eyewear
3152
411
33
    Mieu's original intention is to provide glasses of highly textured and sincere for customers, and hope to deliver a unique brand experience. In t… Read More
    Mieu's original intention is to provide glasses of highly textured and sincere for customers, and hope to deliver a unique brand experience. In the process of design, as a result, I always adhere to such a criterion: how the interface matches the temperament of the products and conveys the personality of the brand and even the founder. For brands such as Mieu, glasses are not consumer products but medium for expressing art. At the same time, based on guaranteeing the necessary functions of the e-mall such as the use and operation of easy subterranean bills and pay of mieu , I think more about how to keep the interface concise, and being the same outside and inside. Read Less
