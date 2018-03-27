Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Juan Díaz-Faes
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
PATTERNS 2016
Pattern Design
Textile Design
Illustration
4243
287
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/27/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Juan Díaz-Faes
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
PATTERNS 2016
Pattern Design
Textile Design
Illustration
4243
287
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/27/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Some patterns I've made in 2016
Published:
Haha, I forgot to post this one two years ago, and the 2017 (I'm making it).
Some of the patterns I,ve made this year in different works.
Algunos patrones que hice este año en diferentes encargos.
HOPE YOU LIKE THEM!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Juan Díaz-Faes
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
100 PELIS BOOK
by:
Juan Díaz-Faes
Illustration
1601
21044
Featured On:
3/7/2018
TINY HUGE NEWS TV
by:
Juan Díaz-Faes
Illustration
1422
18194
Featured On:
1/11/2018
25 AÑOS SIN TINO CASAL
by:
Juan Díaz-Faes
Pattern Design
1551
47915
Featured On:
3/28/2017
PATTERNS TO HARVARD BUSINEES REVIEW
by:
Juan Díaz-Faes
Illustration
1500
18014
Featured On:
10/6/2016
NICKELODEON PATTERNS
by:
Juan Díaz-Faes
Illustration
1222
8946
Featured On:
11/13/2016
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Some patterns I've made in 2016
Published:
Credits
Juan Díaz-Faes
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
pattern
rapport
patron
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.