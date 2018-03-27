Juan Díaz-Faes
New York, NY, USA
PATTERNS 2016
4243
287
15
    Some patterns I've made in 2016
Haha, I forgot to post this one two years ago, and the 2017 (I'm making it).
Some of the patterns I,ve made this year in different works.
Algunos patrones que hice este año en diferentes encargos.
