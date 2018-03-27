The Black And White Report

B&W is an independent organization that aspires to recognize, reward and nurture creative excellence within the MENA region. Creativity is one of the fundamental driving forces that determine commercial success. They believe that the minds behind this creativity can only truly thrive in a paradigm that actively recognizes their efforts while also encouraging them to seek out new heights of excellence. To that end, B&W are spearheading a series of initiatives designed to not only acknowledge and reward existing individuals but to also actively educate and develop the region's emerging talents.
Their first initiative, The B&W REPORT, published in February 2018.
