Sabah is an authentic food shop located in Kuwait. Its menu goes from artisan donuts and pies, to specially selected products from all over the world.





Both the branding and the interiors design is inspired by a 70s aesthetic characterized by organic forms, which we can appreciate in the playful use of wooden panels to cover the walls; bright colors and earthy tones are seen in the furniture as well as in some of the brand supplies. This produces an interesting contrast, the place itself evoques freshness and accessibility to clients. The use geometric shapes combined with a minimalistic hints, creates a bold and unique brand.





Sabah, an oasis of deliciousness and mesmerizing interior design.





Photos by Rodrigo Chapa





More info: press@byfutura.com