Lux Noctis II
    A continuation of my ongoing personal project, Lux Noctis is a series of photographs (and motion pieces) depicting landscapes within the framewor… Read More
    A continuation of my ongoing personal project, Lux Noctis is a series of photographs (and motion pieces) depicting landscapes within the framework of traditional landscape photography but influenced by ideas of planetary exploration, 19th century sublime romantic painting, and science fiction. We are overwhelmed everyday by beautiful images of the familiar. I imagine these scenes transformed into undiscovered landscapes which renew our perceptions of our world. Read Less
