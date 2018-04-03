About

In a studio like ours, formed only by two people, one of the most sensitive points is the decision making. In the absence of a third voice capabl… Read More

In a studio like ours, formed only by two people, one of the most sensitive points is the decision making. In the absence of a third voice capable of declining the balance in case of disagreement, we must resort to ingenious systems to unlock situations. That's why we started developing this series of technological gadgets. Brosmind Tech # 1 - FlipCoin Sometimes our discussions revolve around minor or capricious issues, such as deciding which restaurant to eat or who will answer the phone the next time. The FlipCoin machine offers an elegant portable system for making binary decisions. By pressing its only button, we will jump to a nice animated coin, which at the fall will randomly show the face of Juan or Alejandro. In case of failure in the electronic system, the machine has a secondary analogue system that can be accessed by breaking the glass on the back. Brosmind Tech # 2 - Brosmind Dunk This device offers a method for making decisions less immediate than the launch of a coin. It is ideal for situations where you are discussing issues with a certain depth where it is not advisable to make hot decisions. The system consists of a two-player basketball game, in which the winner will be the one whose opinion will be accepted. This process no longer depends on chance, and generates the comfortable feeling that the decision has arisen from a process of greater maturation. Brosmind Tech # 3 - Family Business This machine is the most complex of the series, and is born to help in making really important decisions that can affect the existence of the study or even the family cohesion. At this point, it is no longer sufficient to involve two people, but rather two subjects are introduced who will also participate in the debate. In this case it is a 4 players fighting video game, starring all the members of our family. The system offers many possible results. If nobody agrees, logically the game will end when there is only one character left standing; But the end can be very different if you create alliances or betrayals during the fight. Read Less

Published: