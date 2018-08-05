Hue Studio
Melbourne, Australia
Architects EAT
    Architects Eat is an award winning architecture firm based in Melbourne. Their service process and attributes is about simple straight forward execution whether it be design, the methodology or the relationship between the client and architect, the outcome is simplicity, functionality in the simplest and swiftest manner and user friendly. The challenge was to reinforce the key attributes of minimal logo design that works effectively with the combination of 3 fluorescent colours and black. Each colour combination reflects their personality and the way they work.
Architects Eat

Architects Eat is an award winning architecture firm based in Melbourne. Their service process and attributes is about simple straight forward execution whether it be design, the methodology or the relationship between the client and architect, the outcome is simplicity, functionality in the simplest and swiftest manner and user friendly.

The challenge was to reinforce the key attributes of minimal logo design that works effectively with the combination of 3 fluorescent colours and black. Each colour combination reflects their personality and the way they work.

Completed in 2011



