NIKE EPIC REACT

EPIC REACT SOFT .

I had the pleasure to took part at the Nike social media campaign for the lauch of the new running shoes model. The stop motion video I've realized is part of a collective project, wich involved differents artists that were called to interpret an adjective of the new Epic React sole. Mine has been



I tried to focus on something that could give idea of an extremely deformable material, a sort of magical foam that moves, rebounds and stretches interacting with my hands as if it were alive. Hope you like the result!





