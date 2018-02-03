Marc Majewski
Berlin, Germany
Message
Message
UNE HISTOIRE
3347
685
47
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

  • About

    About

    Une histoire is a picture book that I wrote and illustrated last year about the power of imagination and the importance of the stories. Published… Read More
    Une histoire is a picture book that I wrote and illustrated last year about the power of imagination and the importance of the stories. Published by Le buveur d'encre. Read Less
    Published:
Une histoire
Text and Illustrations by Marc Majewski
Published by Le buveur d'encre, 2017

You can follow me on Instagram !
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.