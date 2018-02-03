Discover
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/2/2018
Une histoire is a picture book that I wrote and illustrated last year about the power of imagination and the importance of the stories. Published…
Read More
Une histoire is a picture book that I wrote and illustrated last year about the power of imagination and the importance of the stories. Published by Le buveur d'encre.
Read Less
Published:
Une histoire
Text and Illustrations by Marc Majewski
Published by Le buveur d'encre, 2017
You can follow me on
Instagram
!
Thank You!
Tags
ILLUSTRATION
picturebook
painting
childrensbook
book
acrylic
sketches
art
edition
Tools Used
Acrylic
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
