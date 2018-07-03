100 PELIS BOOK

Some time ago, I decided to self-publish a book by year. A personal project where I would publish (self-published or with an editorial) a book that I liked to have on the street. This year, the book is 100 FILM TO WATCH AND THINK A LOT. It is a classic coloring book. The only thing, that in this case is a selection of 100 children's movies (known and unknown) where each of them has a picture to color it after having watched the movie, 100 exercises to think drawing, and an 100 anecdotes or curiosites of each film. The book is (like most coloring books) in black and white, but we decided to also use the green color fluorine to unify and give a little personality to the book.
Desde hace un tiempo me propuse autopublicar un libro al año. Un proyecto personal donde publicaría (autoedición o con alguna editorial) un libro que me gustase tener en la calle. El de este año se llama 100 PELIS PARA VER Y DARLE AL COCO. Se trata de un libro para colorear como los de toda la vida. Lo único, que en este caso es una selección de 100 películas infantiles (conocidas y desconocidas) donde cada una de ellas tiene una imagen para colorear después de haber visto la película, un ejercicio para pensar dibujando, y una anécdota o curiosidad del largometraje. El libro es (como la mayoría de los libros para colorear) en blanco y negro, pero decidimos utilizar también el color verde flúor para unificar y darle un poco de personalidad al libro.
100 PELIS PARA VER Y DARLE AL COCO
24X27 cm (very large)
Black and fluorine
224 pages
Illustrations: Díaz-Faes
Texts: Borja Crespo
Final art: Andrés Moutas
Ed: Yorokobu