SEHSUCHT GmbH
Hamburg, Germany
GOOGLE "PROJECT FI"
2692
318
15
GOOGLE 
PROJECT FI
The phone plan just got satisfying.


Bubbles


Following a visual approach that relies on materiality, animation and ideas, Creative Director Mate Steinforth specializes in super realistic CGI executions that allow him to push the boundaries of what is physically possible.
Produced by Not To Scale New York in cooperation with Sehsucht, this fun project for Google consists of oddly satisfying shapes and textures in elaborate, tactile forms, presenting the new Project Fi phone plan and its benefits.



Piggy


PRINT MOTIVES



CREDITS:
Client: Google
Agency: Mono
Production Company: Not to Scale, New York with Sehsucht, Berlin
Director: Mate Steinforth
Producers: Eve Strickman & Brittany Wimmer (Not to Scale), Christopher Lenz, Felix Niehoff & Ariane Maillot (Sehsucht)
Artists: Christian Zschunke, Christoph Strohfeld, Leonard Romanski, Oliver Latta, Saskia Kretzschmann, Florian Panzer, Ivan Flugelman, André Ljosaj, Max Zachner
Music Production & Sound Design: Matthew J Wilcock, Zelig Sound



More Behance
