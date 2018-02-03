Luminous Design Group
Xenos Printing House UI
Website Design Project ___ 2018


Xenos Printing House ©

A digital space for a printing house.

Web design for Xenos Printing House. Keeping a main focus on the clear display of the services that the specific printing house has the potential to offer, we designed a website of bold characteristics and intense contradictions. The use of the typogrpahy gains a prominent role in B. Warde's exaggerated text, directly communicating the philosophy of the company. The choice of the black and white palette following the design of their new corporate image, underlines and completes the overall aesthetic result. During navigation, the feature of the independent scrolling bar stand out as it's dedicated to a selection of the most appreciated works that the printing house has accomplished.


Athens  _______  Greece



