About

Don Mariano de Michelena was the first conspirator of Independence, the first Mexican tourist in Middle East and the first one to bring coffee to our country. Most likely, Michelena was also the first Mexican to enjoy a book and a coffee at the same time. Café Michelena is a bookstore-coffeeshop at downtown Morelia. A brand that celebrates the link between books, great conversations, history & coffee. Don Mariano de Michelena fue el primer conspirador de la independencia, el primer turista mexicano en Medio Oriente, el iniciador del rito yorkino de la masonería y el primero en traer café al país. Probablemente, Michelena fue también el primer mexicano en degustar al mismo tiempo un libro y un café. Café Michelena es una cafetería-librería en el centro de Morelia, una marca que celebra el vínculo entre los libros, las grandes conversaciones, la historia y el café. Read Less

