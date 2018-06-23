Festival Papillons de Nuit 2017

The Papillons de Nuit Festival has renewed its trust in Murmure to design its visual identity. A special request was made this year: to pay tribute to the Monterey Pop Festival “Music, Love and Flowers”.
Client: Festival Papillons de Nuit
Year: 2017
More at: murmure.me/en/project/p2n-17/
Identity
Collaborating with the Festival for its 3rd consecutive year, Murmure has played with those graphic shapes that were typical in the 1980s and explored a new material, one that is botanical and unexpected: Lichen.
Naturally graphic, this organic matter used in black and white adds depth and highlights curved shapes. Used flat, these shapes form a resolutely contemporary graphic pattern.
Through its natural aesthetic appeal, lichen perfectly meets our semantic and graphic expectations.
The creation of graphic shapes is a nod in the direction of lava lamps
A minimalistic composition serving informational purposes
The 80s are back
Murmure has revamped and updated the graphic shapes and colour palette seen throughout the 80s.
A flat tint system enables you to remove the graphic design from the content, which helps make it more legible
Merchandising matching the festival’s colours
An elegant, effective and modern visual identity that perfectly meets the client’s brief both regarding their printed and digital material.
The website for the 17th annual event matches the visual identity the agency has set up
For 3 years now, we have developed, alongside the Papillons de Nuit festival team, a custom website based on the WordPress CMS. We improve it every year by adding features that specifically meet the festival’s needs. As always, we therefore pay great attention to optimising code quality so that navigation may be optimal on mobile devices.
