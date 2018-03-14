Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Illustration
Character Design
Sculpting
2871
169
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/14/2018
Plasticine
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Animal Characters / Plasticine
Illustration
Character Design
Sculpting
2871
169
21
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
3/14/2018
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Plasticine
https://www.instagram.com/sleeping_corgi
/
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Caricature Chess / Plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
75
281
Animal Characters / Plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
1663
21687
Featured On:
1/2/2018
Animal calendar / plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
2611
30885
Featured On:
8/15/2017
Dinosaurs / plasticine
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
1477
19998
Featured On:
8/3/2017
Illustrations for children book
by:
Sungjae KIM
Illustration
922
18486
Featured On:
7/26/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Sungjae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
Plasticine
zoo
clay
animal
concept
sculpture
Tools Used
Plasticine
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.